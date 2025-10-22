403
US Explores Boosting Investment in Liberia’s Minerals Sector
(MENAFN) The United States has engaged in discussions about expanding its investment in Liberia, with a particular focus on enhancing participation in the country’s vital minerals sector, the State Department announced on Friday.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti held talks in Washington on Thursday, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
“The meeting explored avenues for expanding US participation in Liberia’s critical minerals sector with the aim of creating jobs and economic growth in both the United States and Liberia,” Pigott explained.
Rubio praised the ongoing efforts of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a development agency funded by the US government, which in 2021 successfully concluded a $257 million agreement focused on improving electricity and roads with the Liberian government.
Liberia, known as Africa’s oldest republic, relies heavily on commodity exports such as iron ore and rubber. With recent discoveries of uranium, lithium, cobalt, manganese, and neodymium, the country has sought to attract further investment in its mining and infrastructure sectors.
Earlier this year, Liberian President Joseph Boakai mentioned that the country hopes to secure $3 billion in investment following the discovery of these mineral deposits, which were uncovered through studies conducted over the past fifty years and funded by China.
