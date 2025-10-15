USDT0 Legacy Mesh Integrates Solana, Unlocking Interoperability For Native USDT And Omnichain Tether Gold

As demand for stablecoins and real-world assets grows, USDT0 is unifying stablecoin liquidity on Solana and reinforcing Solana's position as a leading hub for digital dollars and real-world finance.

Today, USDT0 , the unified liquidity network for the world's most widely used stablecoin Tether (USDT) and XAUt0, the omnichain evolution of Tether Gold , announces the launch of its native, omnichain deployments on Solana. This evolution expands access to nearly $175B in USDT liquidity and introduces gold-backed assets to one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems.

Through USDT0's Legacy Mesh , powered by LayerZero, Solana is now directly connected with native USDT liquidity across Ethereum, Tron, TON, and other leading chains, representing more than $175 billion in circulation. Legacy Mesh increases the velocity and interoperability of USDT tokens across the third-largest Native Tether ecosystem, allowing users and developers to bring USDT funds into Solana in a permissionless manner for the cheapest fees on the market. In parallel, the arrival of XAUt0 brings Tether Gold's omnichain deployment to Solana, enhancing its role as a hub for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Tamar Menteshashvili, Head of Stablecoins at the Solana Foundation, commented,“Solana is at the forefront of onchain finance, and the launch of Legacy Mesh takes that momentum even further. By connecting USDT on Solana with the broader Tether network, Legacy Mesh delivers the fastest and most cost-efficient access for USDT holders to the diverse Solana ecosystem-spanning DeFi, payments, and institutional-grade finance. This launch strengthens both the Solana and Tether ecosystems. Building on that foundation, XAUt0 introduces the same programmable, composable utility for gold on Solana, turning it into a powerful asset for collateral, hedging, and onchain treasury management.”

Since launch, USDT0 products have surpassed $25 billion in bridge volume across more than 320,000 transfers while supporting nine chain pathways, making it the most active omnichain token in the LayerZero ecosystem. By joining the Legacy Mesh, Solana users now gain seamless access to this growing network of unified liquidity, eliminating the friction of wrapped tokens and third-party bridges.

The launch of XAUt0 allows Solana users and developers to leverage programmable, gold-backed value for collateral, lending, hedging, and asset management. With gold bullion at all-time highs and growing demand for inflation-resistant assets, XAUt0 positions Solana as a premier destination for RWA innovation.

Solana has become a leading chain for onchain finance. Solana's capacity to support high-volume DeFi, real-world financial flows, and enterprise-grade use cases will be highlighted through USDT and XAUt. For users, this means instant access to unified liquidity and gold-backed stability, whether for dApps, payments, or institutional finance, all with the speed and low cost Solana is known for.

Together, the Legacy Mesh and XAUt0 integrations mark a new era of real-world value on Solana, enabling developers and institutions to access the internet's largest stablecoin alongside the world's most trusted store of value.

For more information, users can visit USDT0.to or follow USDT0 on Twitter @USDT0 .

About USDT0

USDT0 , the unified liquidity network for USDT, simplifies cross-chain movement without fragmented pools or complex bridges. As the unified gateway for USDT interoperability and expansion, USDT0 simplifies cross-chain liquidity, enhances accessibility, and unlocks new use cases for Tether holders, businesses, and DeFi platforms. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, USDT0 is redefining how USDT operates across networks. For more information, users can visit USDT0.to or follow us on Twitter @USDT0 .

About Everdawn Labs

Everdawn Labs is a premier software development consultancy, specializing in crafting bespoke software solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the digital asset ecosystem. Everdawn Labs manages and operates USDT0, the unified liquidity network for USDT, XAUt0, the omnichain deployment of Tether Gold (XAUt), and Alloy by Tether, a USD-denominated Tethered Asset backed by gold. For more information, users can visit everdawn.to/ .