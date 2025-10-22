Former Pakistani Envoy Says Afghanistan Shelters TTP, ISIS, And Al-Qaeda

Pakistan's former ambassador Asif Durrani has criticized the Taliban's denial of militant activity in Afghanistan, calling it“regrettable” and inconsistent with international findings.

Speaking to state television, Durrani said Pakistan's concerns are validated by United Nations Security Council reports confirming the presence of groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, and ISIS-K inside Afghanistan.

He argued that the global community would not accept the Taliban's dismissal of these threats, urging Kabul to take concrete measures to restrict militant operations near the border.

The Kabul administration has rejected Pakistan's accusations, insisting no terrorist networks operate within its territory and accusing Islamabad of politicizing the issue.

Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid recently said that the TTP is“not a terrorist group” but a political movement opposed to Islamabad, arguing that the term“terrorist” is applied selectively by governments.

Tensions between the neighbors have risen following border clashes and airstrikes along the Durand Line earlier this month, which both sides blamed on“cross-border provocations.”

Regional powers including China and Russia, both maintaining ties with the Kabul, have also expressed concern over extremist groups potentially using Afghanistan as a base of operations.

Analysts warn that ongoing disputes over militancy could further strain relations between Kabul and Islamabad, complicating security cooperation and cross-border trade at a time of growing regional instability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram