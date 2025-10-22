Veteran Bollywood Actor And Comedian Asrani Dies At 84 After Prolonged Illness

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness, Indian media reported on Monday.

He breathed his last at Mumbai's Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, with the news of his death confirmed by his nephew, Ashok Asrani.

His passing has left India's film fraternity in deep mourning, made more poignant by his final Diwali message posted on Instagram just hours before his death, wishing happiness to his fans.

The cremation took place at Santa Cruz, Mumbai, attended by close family members and colleagues from the film industry. Tributes have since poured in from across India, celebrating his remarkable career.

Asrani's career spanned over five decades, during which he became one of Hindi cinema's most beloved comic actors, known for his performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, and Mere Apne.

He later appeared in modern hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dhamaal, proving his versatility and enduring appeal across generations of audiences.

Beyond acting, Asrani also ventured into writing and directing, notably helming the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

He is survived by his wife, actress Manju Asrani, along with his siblings and extended family. Fans and fellow actors continue to share heartfelt tributes online, remembering his legacy of laughter and warmth in Indian cinema.

