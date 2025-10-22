403
Louvre’s management gets criticized for its hiring policy
(MENAFN) The recent daylight robbery at the Louvre, in which French crown jewels were stolen, has sparked criticism of the museum’s management for allegedly prioritizing diversity over competence in key appointments.
The controversy has focused on Dominique Buffin, the Louvre’s security chief. Buffin, who previously served in the police and the Culture Ministry, was appointed last September as the museum’s first female head of security by director Laurence des Cars, herself the first woman to lead the Louvre. French media had highlighted Buffin’s appointment as part of a gender-balance initiative.
Marion Maréchal, a member of the European Parliament and niece of far-right politician Marine Le Pen, criticized the Louvre for becoming the “laughingstock of the world” after the theft.
“This humiliation cannot go unanswered,” Maréchal wrote on X on Monday, urging Culture Minister Rachida Dati to demand the immediate resignation of des Cars and Buffin, whom she accused of being appointed “as part of a feminization policy.” She claimed the approach came “at the cost of forgoing competence and endangering the nation’s cultural heritage.”
The Louvre, home to iconic works like the Mona Lisa, has long faced scrutiny over security lapses and delayed modernization. A state audit previously described its security systems as “old and inadequate,” while former director Pierre Rosenberg warned as early as 1998 that museum security was “fragile.”
Investigators are following multiple leads and have not ruled out an inside job, though early evidence points to organized crime. The Louvre remained closed to visitors on Monday as police reviewed CCTV footage.
