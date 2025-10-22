Openai Unveils 'Atlas,' An AI-Powered Browser To Rival Google Chrome

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has unveiled a new web browser called“Atlas”, designed to compete directly with Google Chrome using advanced artificial intelligence features.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, announced on Tuesday that Atlas is an“AI-driven browser built on ChatGPT technology,” and will initially be available for Apple users.

According to Altman, Atlas includes an“Agent Mode”, allowing ChatGPT to autonomously browse the web, retrieve information, and present summarized results to the user in real time.

He added that OpenAI plans to release Atlas for Windows and mobile devices in the near future, though no exact launch timeline has been confirmed.

The introduction of Atlas signals OpenAI's deeper expansion into the web services market, challenging Google's long-held dominance in online search and browsing.

Following the announcement, Google's shares reportedly fell by over one percent, reflecting investor concerns about growing competition in the AI-integrated browser landscape.

Analysts say the launch could reshape the future of web navigation, integrating conversational AI with browsing to make search more interactive and personalized.

OpenAI's move further strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem, expanding beyond language models into mainstream consumer technology platforms.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram