Mint Explainer: What DGCA's New Rest Rules Mean For Cabin Crew And Flight Safety

India's aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has proposed a new set of rest-time norms for cabin crew that could reshape airline rostering practices and potentially increase staffing needs.

The draft circular focuses on fatigue management-ensuring sufficient recovery time between duties, quality rest accommodations, and protection for night hours. The proposed rules are open for public comments until 14 November 2025.

Mint explains what the new norms mean for cabin crew, airlines, and flight safety.

What are the proposed new rest-time norms?

Cabin crew will not be allowed to fly more than 8–10 hours or be on duty for more than 11–15 hours, depending on flight type and time of day. On extra-long international routes, duty may extend up to 21 hours if additional crew and proper rest facilities are provided.

There will also be weekly, monthly, and annual limits - including a cap of 1,000 flight hours per year, and a minimum 12-hour rest (or equal to the previous duty duration, whichever is longer). Rest increases with time zone crossings, up to 36–72 hours after very long trips. Every crew member must get 48 consecutive hours off weekly, including two nights.

The goal is to reduce physiological fatigue, improve alertness, and strengthen safety standards across all Indian carriers-scheduled, charter, and commuter.

Why is DGCA revisiting these norms now?

Experts say the move was long overdue.

Indian regulators have studied international fatigue norms for a while. As Indian carriers expand, it's time we lead instead of follow, said Ameya Joshi, aviation analyst and founder of Network Thoughts.

Gagan Dixit, aviation analyst at Elara Securities, added that the DGCA's move mirrors earlier efforts to update pilot duty time norms. India should align with global standards. Fatigue, even among cabin crew, can have safety implications, he said.

“We think regulators want to act proactively, especially after past incidents like the Air India crash, to avoid any questions being raised later," said Dixit.

What international standards is India aligning with?

The DGCA's draft norms draw directly from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) - the UN body that sets global flight safety rules.

Under ICAO's global rules (called Annex 6, Part I), every country that's part of the UN aviation system including India, must set clear limits on working hours and rest so that pilots and cabin crew don't fly when they are tired.

Each country must decide how long they can work in a day, week, or month, and how much rest they must get in between flights. It also allows airlines to use science-based fatigue systems for instance, airlines can either follow fixed time limits (called prescriptive limits) or use a scientifically designed Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), a tool that monitors sleep and alertness to manage fatigue safely.

Airlines need to keep track and report to the regulator things like how long their crews work and rest, and the regulator (DGCA, in India's case) must monitor compliance and take action if the limits are violated.

Based on these rules, the DGCA's new circular explicitly refers to these ICAO standards, meaning India is now aligning its cabin crew duty and rest rules with global best practices, just like Europe, the US, and other major aviation markets.

What's changing for night shifts and extended hours?

Under the proposed norms, two consecutive night duties will be allowed only once every seven days. Rest facilities must include an 8-hour window between 10 pm and 8 am local time, protecting sleep during natural circadian low points.

Airlines can extend hours slightly for unexpected delays or emergencies such as medical events or weather disruptions, but they must compensate with longer rest periods afterward.

They must not assign fatigued crew and are required to maintain computerized fatigue records for DGCA inspection. Furthermore, staff must be trained yearly on fatigue awareness.

How do the proposed norms stack up against existing rest norms?

The earlier DGCA circular (2019, Series J Part I, Issue IV) offered limited clarity on rest requirements for long-haul and multi–time-zone flights, and was not fully aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) global standards.

In aviation, multi–time-zone flights refer to routes that cross several time zones-such as Delhi–London or Delhi–New York-where the crew's internal body clocks are disrupted by changing local times. Long-haul flights generally last over 6–8 hours and connect continents, while ultra-long-haul (ULH) services extend beyond 14 hours nonstop, such as Delhi–San Francisco or Mumbai–Newark. These operations are particularly fatigue-inducing, as cabin crew remain on duty for prolonged periods with limited rest opportunities.

The DGCA's draft norms introduce clearer definitions for these flight types, mandate fatigue reporting, and align India's framework with ICAO's fatigue-management system. The updated rules also strengthen recovery requirements-ensuring longer rest periods after flights that span multiple time zones or exceed 14 hours.

Overall, the proposed changes tighten duty-time and rest limits compared with previous circulars, particularly for long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations, to ensure cabin crew are better rested and flight safety is enhanced.

Will airlines need to hire more cabin crew - and at what cost?

Likely yes. An official from a leading airline, requesting anonymity, said staffing needs could rise depending on how strictly the DGCA enforces the rules.

If these guidelines are formalized, airlines will need to revise rosters and may face higher crew requirements, said Joshi. Cabin crew training cycles are shorter than cockpit crew, so the impact should be manageable.

Dixit added that while the new rules may raise operating costs, airlines are likely to pass on the increase through slightly higher fares.“It'll affect everyone across the board," he said.