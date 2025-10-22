UK Removes Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham From Terror List Following Policy Shift Toward New Syrian Leadership

The United Kingdom has officially removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the decision was made after extensive consultations with security and international partners and forms part of a new policy approach toward Syria.

The Foreign Office said the move aims to facilitate engagement with Syria's transitional government led by Ahmad Shar'a and to strengthen regional stability and counterterrorism cooperation.

British officials emphasized that national security remains paramount and that the delisting of HTS was taken with“utmost caution and careful assessment of risks.”

HTS was first designated as a terrorist organization by the UK in 2017 due to its links to al-Qaeda and operations in Syria's Idlib province.

Recent political changes in Damascus, including the formation of a transitional government, have prompted London to reassess its stance on certain Syrian groups.

Analysts say the decision could mark a new phase in Western engagement with Syria after years of diplomatic isolation, though it remains highly controversial.

Human rights organizations have warned that easing restrictions on groups like HTS could complicate justice for war crimes and embolden armed factions in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram