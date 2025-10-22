PM Modi Should Show Courage, Stop Taking Prez Trump's Calls: Masood On Diwali Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) As Donald Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he described Narendra Modi as“a great person” and said he loves“the people of India,” Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday stated that the Prime Minister should show courage and stop taking the US President's phone calls.

Speaking to IANS, Imran Masood said,“They keep saying they will impose tariffs... they threaten and intimidate us every day... then they congratulate us, and PM Modi accepts it too. Show your strength for once - like late Indira Gandhi Ji. Say for the sake of the people, 'I will not take Trump's call.' Then we'll believe our PM is fearless.”

Masood also reacted to reports that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expected festive sales to exceed Rs 5 lakh crore during this year's Diwali shopping season, driven by GST rate cuts and rising demand.

“I don't know what data they are looking at... we didn't see any excitement in the market this time. People didn't have money, so they stocked up. Goods bought at high GST rates were sold at lower prices. The actual losses will be clear in two months. But at least the collection is done,” he said.

He also commented on Prime Minister Modi's Diwali message to the nation, in which he wrote a letter to citizens saying this Diwali was“particularly special” as lamps would be lit for the first time in many remote areas previously affected by Naxal and Maoist influence. PM Modi also highlighted next-generation GST reforms and urged people to embrace 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products.

“The PM sometimes writes letters, sometimes shares his thoughts... but he doesn't want to listen to what's really happening in the country. He has placed us among the most indebted nations in the world. He says he's done what wasn't achieved in 70 years - gold prices doubled in one year. Property value rises only when black money is in circulation. The PM is a miraculous person - this is his art. You keep creating false narratives. Look where we are now. You've put the country among the world's most indebted people," he added.

Masood also commented on the unclear alliance situation in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections.

“These things keep happening. There are shortcomings, yes. Nominations have started, and everything will be fine soon,” he added.