European Leaders, Zelenskyy Align with Trump’s Stance
(MENAFN) In a unified declaration released on Tuesday, prominent European heads of state along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed US President Donald Trump's appeal for an "immediate halt to fighting" in Ukraine.
Despite this backing, the leaders underscored that any prospective peace talks must begin with Kyiv maintaining a position of considerable strength.
This collaborative statement was endorsed by high-ranking officials from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and senior representatives of the European Union.
Their collective stance signals a synchronized European approach to Trump's renewed initiative aimed at resolving the ongoing three-year conflict.
"We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine," the declaration affirmed.
"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."
Nevertheless, the statement reinforced a key tenet: "We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."
The announcement—also endorsed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other dignitaries—openly criticized Moscow for its intentional delay tactics.
"Russia's stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace," the leaders stated.
"We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."
This united front demonstrates a firm commitment from European leaders to support Ukraine both militarily and diplomatically, while also reinforcing the necessity of negotiating from a point of strength rather than concession.
