Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Japanese Emperor Over Former PM Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito following the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, wishing his family strength and solace. (end)
