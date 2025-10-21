Schools Closed, 'Orange Alert' Issued: Is Chennai's Heavy Rainfall Linked To An Approaching Cyclone?
In view of the heavy rainfall, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday, while offices are expected to function normally. According to a report by TOI, colleges will also remain shut today.Also Read | Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain closed on Oct 22 amid rains
District collectors in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet have also announced holidays for their districts' schools and colleges, in addition to Chennai. Only schools in Thoothukudi will be closed, according to the announcement made on Tuesday.
The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have announced that schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow due to the prediction of continuous heavy rainfall.Why is Chennai receiving heavy rainfall?
Due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 22.
Meanwhile, Chennai's iconic Marina Beach is witnessing sea turbulence, with rough waves and strong winds battering the coast. Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into the sea, as the rough conditions are likely to prevail for a couple of days.Also Read | Chennai: Heavy rains on Diwali disrupt traffic; CM assesses preparedness
The Tamil Nadu government has ramped up rescue and relief plans, with neighbouring Puducherry also making arrangements. The situation has developed due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, approximately 400 km from the Chennai coast.
“By noon today, there is a possibility that the system will strengthen into a depression. This is expected to occur off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh,” B. Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told NDTV.
