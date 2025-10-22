Russian Agent Who Set Fire To Ukrposhta Branch Detained In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to the statement, on the evening of October 14, near the Halytske intersection in Lviv, the man set fire to the doors of an Ukrposhta branch. Preliminary information suggests that several days before the arson, he communicated via a messenger app with a person posing as an officer of the Ukrainian security services. This individual convinced the young man that he was helping expose people allegedly recruited by Russia. To do so, he was instructed to set fire to the doors of a post office supposedly "selected" by the Ukrainian security services. He was promised a "reward" for completing the "task."

To carry out the "task," the suspect poured flammable liquid on the doors and ignited it. After ensuring the fire had spread, he fled the scene. However, he was later identified and detained.

Ukrainian forces intercept Russian order to execute civilian in Kupiansk





Under the procedural supervision of the Halytska District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv, the 22-year-old arsonist has been charged with intentional destruction of property by arson (Part 2, Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offense carries a penalty of three to ten years in prison.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and the court will soon decide on a measure of restraint for the suspect.