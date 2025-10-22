Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Injured In Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia

2025-10-22 12:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people were injured in the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia. All of them are women. The youngest is 21 years old, and the oldest is 62," the statement said.

Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two

According to Fedorov, the victims sustained injuries of varying severity, including shrapnel wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning.

All are receiving the necessary medical care.

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times overnight, damaging buildings and causing fires across the city.

