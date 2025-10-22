Five Injured In Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia
"Five people were injured in the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia. All of them are women. The youngest is 21 years old, and the oldest is 62," the statement said.Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two
According to Fedorov, the victims sustained injuries of varying severity, including shrapnel wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning.
All are receiving the necessary medical care.
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times overnight, damaging buildings and causing fires across the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment