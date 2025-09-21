PDTRA Launches Youth Advisory Council In Petra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) launched its Youth Advisory Council on Sunday, establishing an active platform for direct engagement with young people.The council, which reports directly to the Chairman of the PDTRA Board of Commissioners, is part of the authority's ongoing efforts to empower youth, encourage their participation in community and environmental initiatives, and promote innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the state's role in opening new horizons for young talent.Fares Breizat, PDTRA chief commissioner, met with representatives of the youth sector, in the presence of board members, to discuss future plans and ideas, emphasizing the importance of youth as key partners in shaping developmental and tourism decisions. He highlighted that the authority serves as a bridge connecting the local youth sector with the authority itself.Breizat stressed the importance of listening to youth voices and adopting their ideas and proposals, particularly in digital marketing and creative content production, which enhance Petra's presence locally and globally. He noted that the council will work to raise awareness among young people about the relationship between tourists, local communities, and the authority, improving visitor experiences and projecting a positive image of Jordan as a hospitable country.He affirmed that PDTRA will continue supporting the Youth Advisory Council to ensure ongoing dialogue and networking with different groups, noting that youth are the driving force behind Petra's future and key to the success of its developmental and tourism plans.During the meeting, the board also listened to recommendations for regional development across various sectors and expressed readiness to build partnerships with the youth sector in the area.