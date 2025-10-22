Social Media Weakens Cognitive Abilities In Children

A recent study published in the prestigious journal JAMA found that children who frequently use social media tend to have poorer memory, language skills, and reading abilities. The study involved 6,554 adolescents aged 9 to 13 years, Azernews reports.

According to the research, conducted as part of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Project in the United States, children who spend more time on social media performed worse on tests measuring reading aloud, memory, and vocabulary. On average, children spend about 5.5 hours a day on screens for non-educational purposes, with the majority of that time devoted to social media.

The researchers suggest that these findings highlight a potential need to tighten age restrictions on social media platforms. However, it's important to emphasize that the study found only an association-not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. In other words, it's unclear whether social media use leads to poorer cognitive skills, or if children with lower cognitive abilities are more likely to use social media heavily.

Parallel studies have also been exploring the impact of social media on teenagers' anxiety levels, self-esteem, and sleep quality. Some evidence suggests that frequent social media use may increase stress and reduce concentration even among adults.

Given the growing influence of digital technology, parents and educators should monitor the amount of time children spend online-especially on social media-and encourage more active, enriching activities to support healthy cognitive development.