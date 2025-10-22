Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Energy, Port Infrastructure Damaged In Izmail Following Russian Attack

Energy, Port Infrastructure Damaged In Izmail Following Russian Attack


2025-10-22 12:05:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Izmail District State Administration said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"According to the Izmail District State Administration's operational headquarters, an aerial attack on the city of Izmail damaged energy and port infrastructure," the post reads.

The district administration added that power supply in the city is gradually being restored.

The operational headquarters and all district emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The fires were promptly extinguished.

Read also: Fire breaks out in apartment building in Kyiv following drone attack, one person killed

All critical infrastructure is functioning normally.

No casualties have been reported.

Photo for illustration purposes

MENAFN22102025000193011044ID1110229758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search