Energy, Port Infrastructure Damaged In Izmail Following Russian Attack
"According to the Izmail District State Administration's operational headquarters, an aerial attack on the city of Izmail damaged energy and port infrastructure," the post reads.
The district administration added that power supply in the city is gradually being restored.
The operational headquarters and all district emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The fires were promptly extinguished.Read also: Fire breaks out in apartment building in Kyiv following drone attack, one person killed
All critical infrastructure is functioning normally.
No casualties have been reported.
Photo for illustration purposes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment