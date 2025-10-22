Energy, Port Infrastructure Damaged In Izmail Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izmail District State Administration said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"According to the Izmail District State Administration's operational headquarters, an aerial attack on the city of Izmail damaged energy and port infrastructure," the post reads.

The district administration added that power supply in the city is gradually being restored.

The operational headquarters and all district emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The fires were promptly extinguished.

All critical infrastructure is functioning normally.

No casualties have been reported.

Photo for illustration purposes