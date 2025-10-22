Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IMF Predicts Gradual Decline In Turkmenistan's Current Account Surplus

2025-10-22 12:05:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Turkmenistan's current account balance is expected to moderate in 2025 and 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the latest IMF report, "World Economic Outlook," indicates that the country's current account surplus narrowed to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2024 and is projected to decline to 2.3 percent in 2025 and further to 0.7 percent in 2026. Earlier in the decade, Turkmenistan experienced wider swings, with a surplus of 9.7 percent of GDP in 2022 and 5.9 percent in 2023.

The IMF attributes the moderation to shifts in trade dynamics and external financial flows, while noting that the country's external position remains stable relative to regional peers. The Fund's outlook extends to 2030, forecasting a slight deficit of 3.6 percent of GDP by the end of the decade.

The table below highlights Turkmenistan's current account balance projections for the past three years and upcoming forecasts:

Year

Current Account Balance (percent of GDP)

2024

4.4

2025

2.3

2026

0.7

