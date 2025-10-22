IMF Predicts Gradual Decline In Turkmenistan's Current Account Surplus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Turkmenistan's
current account balance is expected to moderate in 2025 and
2026.
Data obtained by Trend from the latest IMF report, "World Economic
Outlook," indicates that the country's current account surplus
narrowed to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2024 and is projected to decline
to 2.3 percent in 2025 and further to 0.7 percent in 2026. Earlier
in the decade, Turkmenistan experienced wider swings, with a
surplus of 9.7 percent of GDP in 2022 and 5.9 percent in 2023.
The IMF attributes the moderation to shifts in trade dynamics
and external financial flows, while noting that the country's
external position remains stable relative to regional peers. The
Fund's outlook extends to 2030, forecasting a slight deficit of 3.6
percent of GDP by the end of the decade.
The table below highlights Turkmenistan's current account
balance projections for the past three years and upcoming
forecasts:
|
Year
|
Current Account Balance (percent of GDP)
|
2024
|
4.4
|
2025
|
2.3
|
2026
|
0.7
MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110229762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment