Milap Zaveri: Never Imagined I'd Hear Cheers, Whistles For My Name Again

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who has returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', said he never imagined he would be hearing the cheers, whistles and applause by mass audience on seeing his name on the silver screen.

Milap took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse from a theatre playing 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. Loud cheers and whistles could be heard when his name appeared on the big screen.

He wrote as the caption:“I waited 4 years for this. But never imagined i would be Hearing the cheers, whistles and applause by the mass audience on seeing my name #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT in cinemas NOW (sic.)”

“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film is billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama.

The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directed the project. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak

Milap's next is Dongri, where he will be serving as a writer. Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza will helm the project.

The plot sets up a thrilling narrative: a young, ambitious challenger attempts a hostile takeover of the biggest Don of all time, leading to a classic, explosive rivalry that forms the heart of the story. The film is set to be high on action, drama, and music, as per a statement.

Milap Zaveri had earlier said that writing 'Dongri' has been an exhilarating experience because it brings back the iconic crime drama genre with a fresh, contemporary take.

“I believe the blend of raw emotion, powerful dialogue, and Remo Gopi D'Souza's brilliant visual execution will resonate strongly with the audience, and I'm confident that this story will deliver all the action and intensity fans have been waiting for," Milap added.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

It is produced by Sandeep Singh and Vishal Gurnani. The film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vicky Jain and Golden Hour Production. The music is helmed by Sachin-Jigar.