Icaur Unveils Global Vision For New Energy Classics: A New Era Of Electric Mobility

MENAFN - Asdaf News) iCAUR sub-brand of Chery Automobile, held International User Summit, unveiling a transformative new brand vision, one that redefines what it means to drive a new energy vehicle (NEV) in the modern era.

As the world transitions from combustion engines to sustainable mobility, iCAUR is not merely adapting to change; it is leading it. The brand's mission is to craft timeless, emotionally resonant electric vehicles that transcend fleeting trends and embody the perfect fusion of design, technology, and lifestyle.

From Mobility to Lifestyle

The summit opened with an inspiring keynote by Ms. Wang Yu, Vice President of iCAUR International, who outlined the brand's global roadmap for growth and transformation.

“We're not just producing cars; we're redefining how people move in the next decade,” she stated.

With a market network spanning 28 countries and regions, iCAUR is expanding its global footprint through innovation and co-creation.

“Each year, we plan to develop over 200 new ecosystem products,” Ms. Wang explained.“Our goal is to build a distinctive and premium brand ecosystem that propels iCAUR's evolution from a mobility brand into a lifestyle brand.”



She emphasized that true globalization goes beyond sales; it lies in integrating brand philosophy, service systems, and user value into a seamless, people-centered experience.

Designing the Classics of the New Energy Era

At the heart of iCAUR's philosophy is the belief that a classic car must embody enduring value, not just in form and function, but in emotional connection.

“Many NEVs today feel similar and lack soul,” said Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile and CEO of the iCAUR Brand.“Our mission is to restore personality and style to the driving experience.”

Rooted in the design principle of“Less is truer,” iCAUR creates vehicles that blend minimalism with warmth, crafting travel companions that forge genuine emotional bonds with their owners.

“The hardest part of classic design isn't adding elements, it's knowing what to leave out,” Dr. Su noted.

The V27 model embodies this spirit: square yet elegantly curved, featuring round front lights, larger wheels, and a distinctive off-road silhouette. Its geometric lines, sculpted surfaces, and refined technical details reveal character and charm at first sight. It doesn't chase trends; it celebrates timeless beauty through simplicity.

Engineering with Purpose: The 5R Philosophy

From a technological perspective, Mr. Ma Yongdong, CTO of iCAUR, explained that every product is developed in alignment with the company's 5R Principles: Respect, Responsibility, Rigor, Reliability, and Relationship.

This approach ensures that every iCAUR vehicle remains relevant, durable, and versatile for long-term, multi-scenario use.

The V27 once again exemplifies this approach. It features a 1.5T engine with a world-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%, a high-quality REEV system, strong off-road capabilities, and a spacious, family-friendly interior. Designed for both long-distance journeys and everyday adventures, it represents the brand's commitment to intelligent, adaptable mobility.

Beyond performance, iCAUR vehicles include standardized ecosystem interfaces and ample upgrade potential, empowering users to personalize their vehicles and co-create new experiences that enrich their lifestyle.

Every Era Has Its Classics

In the new energy era, iCAUR's vision of classic design is rooted in understanding people, their aspirations, emotions, and evolving relationship with mobility.

Today's drivers seek vehicles that combine functionality and innovation with emotional depth. They appreciate timeless aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and the freedom to explore.

iCAUR appeals to these modern adventurers, urban explorers, design enthusiasts, and lovers of authenticity by fusing classic design, technological excellence, and user co-creation into a refined lifestyle experience.

From China to the World: Driving Toward Global Leadership

With its sights set on becoming a world-leading NEV brand, iCAUR is already building momentum across continents.

In China, its debut model, the V23, exceeded all expectations, making an immediate impression with its bold, modern design.

In 2025, iCAUR introduced the V27 across major international platforms in Shanghai, Dubai, and Qatar, where it received overwhelming acclaim over 20 billion views, coverage across 100+ countries, and more than one million social media interactions.

Looking ahead, iCAUR plans to expand into over 100 countries within five years, offering more people around the world the opportunity to drive an iCAUR and explore life without limits.

Backed by a global ecosystem spanning R&D, production, and digital innovation, the brand is built on a solid foundation that supports worldwide design, testing, collaboration, and culture.

At the close of the summit, Mr. Si Fenghuo, CEO of iCAUR International, signed new distribution agreements with partners from the UAE (Abu Dhabi), South Africa, and Paraguay, marking the beginning of an ambitious new chapter in the brand's global journey.

Classic Never Fades

Guided by the vision that“Classic Never Fades,” iCAUR continues to shape the future of electric mobility blending innovation, craftsmanship, and co-creation to deliver vehicles that endure beyond generations.

During the International User Summit, Chery International also announced a series of user-centered initiatives under its sub-brands: CHERY, EXEED, OMODA JAECOO, and iCAUR, each contributing to a shared vision of intelligent, human-centric mobility.