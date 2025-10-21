Bengaluru To See Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Alert For These Districts

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to occur at one or two places over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagara, and Hassan districts.

A similar alert has also been issued for Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Tumakuru districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere, and Vijayanagara districts.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Karnataka, including Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Mandya.

After Diwali, Bengaluru's air quality was recorded at 94, falling under the 'satisfactory' category, according to data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Weekly weather forecast

October 22: A yellow alert has been placed for Wednesday as rainfall is expected to lash the city. Humidity levels are likely to decrease.

October 23 and 24: The weather department forecasts rainfall on Thursday and Friday as well. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in several parts of the city.

Karnataka Weather

Several parts of Karnataka have been placed under a rainfall alert for Tuesday, with Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Mandya remaining on a yellow alert until October 24, according to the weekly forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in affected areas.