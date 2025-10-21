Military Attaches From Partner Countries Shown Training Of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Territorial Defense Forces reported this on Facebook.

“Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Ihor Plakhuta, together with military attaches from partner countries representing the Kyiv Association of Military Attaches, visited the 150th Training Center of the Territorial Defense Forces. The guests familiarized themselves with the work of specialized schools, including UAV pilot training, the use of ground robotic systems, and the motorcycle training program. These are currently key components of personnel training amid high-intensity combat operations," the statement reads.

Colonel Volodymyr Poltavets, commander of the 150th Training Center, said that military leadership wants machines, operated by skilled professionals, rather than people, to be placed in direct danger.

"This means fewer personnel losses, faster response times, greater task accuracy, and the ability to conduct high-risk operations without direct threats to soldiers' lives," Poltavets said.

Poland, Nordic, Baltic countries agree to expand training center for Ukrainian Armed Forces

The military attaches praised the center's achievements, highlighting the progress made since their previous visit. Notably, new training ranges have been established, logistical and technical resources upgraded, and more advanced training methodologies introduced.

Poltavets thanked the military attaches for the assistance their governments provide to Ukraine and emphasized the importance of such cooperation for Ukrainian forces.

He stressed that experience sharing, technical support, and unified standards make the Ukrainian Armed Forces more effective and resilient.

Photo credit: Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces