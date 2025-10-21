403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Responds to Cambodia’s Crackdown on Online Scams
(MENAFN) Cambodian authorities have detained 10 additional South Korean nationals as part of their ongoing operation targeting online fraud, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reported on Monday.
This development followed the recent repatriation of 64 South Korean citizens who had been held in Cambodia due to their alleged involvement in online scam activities.
Speaking at a press conference, Cho shared that Cambodian officials had arrested approximately 10 South Koreans on Thursday, suspecting their participation in these criminal operations.
Alongside this, two other South Koreans, believed to be victims of the scams, were rescued on the same day.
All individuals involved are expected to be sent back to South Korea within the week, as reported by a news agency based in Seoul.
Cho further stated that the Foreign Ministry had initiated a thorough investigation into South Korean citizens who may be connected to similar online fraud schemes worldwide.
To strengthen its efforts, the ministry plans to hire an additional 40 consular staff to manage these cases.
Additionally, Cho emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with Cambodia to resolve the matter, stating, "We believe we can respond effectively through close consultations with the Cambodian government."
Public concern around these scams has grown, particularly after a South Korean university student was allegedly tortured and killed in August by a criminal group linked to online scams operating in Cambodia.
This development followed the recent repatriation of 64 South Korean citizens who had been held in Cambodia due to their alleged involvement in online scam activities.
Speaking at a press conference, Cho shared that Cambodian officials had arrested approximately 10 South Koreans on Thursday, suspecting their participation in these criminal operations.
Alongside this, two other South Koreans, believed to be victims of the scams, were rescued on the same day.
All individuals involved are expected to be sent back to South Korea within the week, as reported by a news agency based in Seoul.
Cho further stated that the Foreign Ministry had initiated a thorough investigation into South Korean citizens who may be connected to similar online fraud schemes worldwide.
To strengthen its efforts, the ministry plans to hire an additional 40 consular staff to manage these cases.
Additionally, Cho emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with Cambodia to resolve the matter, stating, "We believe we can respond effectively through close consultations with the Cambodian government."
Public concern around these scams has grown, particularly after a South Korean university student was allegedly tortured and killed in August by a criminal group linked to online scams operating in Cambodia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment