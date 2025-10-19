Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Netanyahu To Run For PM Again In Israel's 2026 Elections

Netanyahu To Run For PM Again In Israel's 2026 Elections


2025-10-19 12:12:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (NNN-MA'AN) – Unrepentant Netanyahu announced yesterday that, he will run for office again in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

He made the announcement during an interview with Israel's Channel 14, where he was asked if he intends to seek another term.“Yes,” he replied.

When asked whether he expects to win, Netanyahu said,“Yes.”

In the last Israeli elections in 2022, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won 32 seats and he was recommended by 64 members of the 120-seat Israeli parliament, or Knesset, to be qualified to form a government. Netanyahu was sworn in as the country's prime minister in Dec of that year, and has been leading an extreme-right coalition ever since.

Netanyahu will turn 76 next week. He served as Israel's prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 to 2021, before being ousted in Jun, 2021, by a centrist coalition, formed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.– NNN-MA'AN

MENAFN19102025000200011047ID1110215574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search