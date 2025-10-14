KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth

KOR , a fintech leader in global reporting services and trade repositories, is pleased to announce the close of its Series B funding round. The round was led by Macquarie Capital Venture Capital, with continued participation from existing investor Mosaik Partners. This investment marks a significant milestone in KOR's journey to transform trade and transaction reporting and expand its presence across global markets.

The financing round underscores investors' continued confidence in KOR's vision to simplify complex compliance requirements for global derivatives and capital markets. With the Series B capital, KOR will accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and continue coverage expansion of global reporting regimes.

KOR has built momentum with launches across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and APAC. Its platform delivers accuracy, transparency, controls and operational efficiency for institutions navigating increasingly complex reporting obligations in a persistently changing regulatory environment.

The company's rapid growth has been driven by adoption among top-tier banks, asset managers, trading platforms, and other segments who value KOR's combination of regulatory expertise and dynamic technology. With this Series B investment, KOR will further expand its world's best engineering and client success teams, invest in advanced reporting capabilities, and pursue new strategic opportunities.

Green Horizon Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to KOR.

About KOR

KOR is a US-based fintech company that develops future-minded technology innovations tailored specifically for derivatives markets. KOR Reporting Inc is an operator of global licensed derivative trade repositories. KOR Financial Inc. delivers a full suite of modular services that enable market participants to meet derivatives reporting mandates with unparalleled operational efficiency, user-centric designed systems, full processing transparency, and comprehensive self-service capabilities. Founded in 2021, the KOR team comprises former trade repository heads, top domain SMEs, and technology pioneers, creating a ground-up platform specifically for trade and transaction processing.

For more information, interested parties can visit www.korfinancial.com

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital Venture Capital is the venture unit within Macquarie Capital, the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. With a successful 30-year track record of combining expertise and capital to accelerate growth, Macquarie Capital Venture Capital partners with founders and invests in early-stage companies to help build them into global, impactful businesses. Leveraging the strength of Macquarie's balance sheet to lead funding rounds across a company's full lifecycle, the team focuses on software companies headquartered in Australia, Israel, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are driving innovation in cybersecurity, compliance, regulatory technology, and artificial intelligence.

Users can visit Macquarie Capital Venture Capital's website to learn more.

About Mosaik Partners

Founded by industry operating executives in 2011 , Mosaik Partners invests in early-stage B2B fintech companies attacking pain points in commerce and financial services. Mosaik actively leverages its operating experience to provide promising entrepreneurs with the resources and know-how they need to achieve success. The firm has made investments in the payments, software, capital markets technology, regulatory technology, and AI/big data sectors. Based in San Francisco, the team has a collective 80+ years of operating and investing experience in the financial technology sector.

More information can be found at www.mosaikpartners.com

Tags: Fund Raising