403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Withholds Comments on U.S. Tomahawk Missile Decision
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has withheld any comment on whether the United States will provide Kiev with Tomahawk long-range missiles, following a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Speaking on Friday after their White House negotiations, Zelensky expressed caution, noting the US “does not want escalation.” The discussions reportedly touched on potential missile deliveries that could extend Ukraine’s strike range up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), theoretically enabling attacks on Moscow and other Russian cities.
When pressed by reporters about an agreement, Zelensky declined to disclose details. “We spoke about long-range, of course. I don’t want to make statements about it. We decided that we won’t speak about it… because the United States does not want escalation,” he stated after leaving the White House.
This came shortly after President Trump confirmed that Tomahawk missiles remain part of the conversation but highlighted significant hurdles. “It’s not easy” for Washington to authorize the sale, Trump said, emphasizing the missiles’ importance to US national security and warning that allowing Kiev to launch deep strikes into Russia risks “an escalation.”
Russia has strongly opposed sending the missiles, arguing they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage US-Russia ties.
The missile issue featured prominently in a Thursday phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, which occurred ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting. Both leaders also agreed to arrange a new summit in Budapest, Hungary, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts amid the tense discussions.
Speaking on Friday after their White House negotiations, Zelensky expressed caution, noting the US “does not want escalation.” The discussions reportedly touched on potential missile deliveries that could extend Ukraine’s strike range up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), theoretically enabling attacks on Moscow and other Russian cities.
When pressed by reporters about an agreement, Zelensky declined to disclose details. “We spoke about long-range, of course. I don’t want to make statements about it. We decided that we won’t speak about it… because the United States does not want escalation,” he stated after leaving the White House.
This came shortly after President Trump confirmed that Tomahawk missiles remain part of the conversation but highlighted significant hurdles. “It’s not easy” for Washington to authorize the sale, Trump said, emphasizing the missiles’ importance to US national security and warning that allowing Kiev to launch deep strikes into Russia risks “an escalation.”
Russia has strongly opposed sending the missiles, arguing they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage US-Russia ties.
The missile issue featured prominently in a Thursday phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, which occurred ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting. Both leaders also agreed to arrange a new summit in Budapest, Hungary, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts amid the tense discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment