403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starmer urges EU leaders to hatch peace plan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged European leaders to consider a peace initiative for Ukraine modeled after US President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal, according to reports.
Citing unnamed sources, the reports said Starmer made the suggestion during a joint phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several EU leaders, following Zelensky’s recent meeting with Trump in Washington. Starmer reportedly called on Europe to coordinate with Washington “to draft peace for Ukraine along the lines” of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza.
Trump had hosted Zelensky at the White House on Friday, a day after speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, the meeting between Trump and Zelensky was “tense,” as the Ukrainian leader was unable to secure approval for long-range Tomahawk missiles. Descriptions of the discussion varied, with some sources calling it “not easy” and others describing it as “bad.”
The meeting reportedly ended abruptly when Trump said, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” apparently alluding to upcoming US-Russia talks expected to take place in Hungary.
Trump has repeatedly voiced frustration with the slow progress of his mediation efforts between Moscow and Kiev, noting that he initially viewed the conflict as one of the simpler disputes to resolve. Following recent conversations with both Putin and Zelensky, he wrote on Truth Social that he had urged them to “stop the killing and make a DEAL!”
After meeting with Trump, Zelensky reportedly expressed support for an unconditional ceasefire based on the current front lines. Moscow, however, has maintained that it seeks a lasting resolution rather than a temporary truce. Russian officials have said that any agreement must include Ukraine’s withdrawal from Russian-held territories, a halt to Western military support for Kiev, recognition of Russia’s new borders, and a formal renunciation of Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
Citing unnamed sources, the reports said Starmer made the suggestion during a joint phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several EU leaders, following Zelensky’s recent meeting with Trump in Washington. Starmer reportedly called on Europe to coordinate with Washington “to draft peace for Ukraine along the lines” of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza.
Trump had hosted Zelensky at the White House on Friday, a day after speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, the meeting between Trump and Zelensky was “tense,” as the Ukrainian leader was unable to secure approval for long-range Tomahawk missiles. Descriptions of the discussion varied, with some sources calling it “not easy” and others describing it as “bad.”
The meeting reportedly ended abruptly when Trump said, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” apparently alluding to upcoming US-Russia talks expected to take place in Hungary.
Trump has repeatedly voiced frustration with the slow progress of his mediation efforts between Moscow and Kiev, noting that he initially viewed the conflict as one of the simpler disputes to resolve. Following recent conversations with both Putin and Zelensky, he wrote on Truth Social that he had urged them to “stop the killing and make a DEAL!”
After meeting with Trump, Zelensky reportedly expressed support for an unconditional ceasefire based on the current front lines. Moscow, however, has maintained that it seeks a lasting resolution rather than a temporary truce. Russian officials have said that any agreement must include Ukraine’s withdrawal from Russian-held territories, a halt to Western military support for Kiev, recognition of Russia’s new borders, and a formal renunciation of Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment