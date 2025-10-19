Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Messi Hat-Trick Powers Inter Miami Past Nashville 5-2

2025-10-19 12:10:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Nashville (USA) ~ Lionel Messi scored his second career MLS hat trick, propelling Inter Miami to a 5-2 win over Nashville SC.

Messi leads the MLS in scoring with 29 goals this season. The last time he scored a hat trick was last Oct. 19 in Inter Miami's 6-2 win over the New England Revolution.

“It's so obvious that he (Messi) gives us an advantage every night,” Inter Miami defender Ian Fray said.“There aren't enough words to say about him.”

He opened the scoring in the 35th minute, netting his 27th goal of the season off a shot outside the center of the box for a 1-0 Inter Miami lead. Nashville SC responded with a header from Sam Surridge in the 43rd minute to tie the game 1-1.

After outshooting Inter Miami 11-4 in the first half, Nashville SC's effort paid off in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time when Jacob Shaffelburg scored off Hany Mukhtar's rebound off the left post for a 2-1 lead.

Miami was awarded a penalty following a hand ball on Andy Nájar in the 62nd minute. Messi scored his second of the game for a 2-2 tie. Four minutes later, Baltasar Rodríguez gave Inter Miami a 3-2 lead with a shot from the center of the box.

“Towards the end of the game, our quality took over and we won the game,” Fray said.“We have some of the greatest players to ever play the game here. Whoever we're going to play, we have the same mindset.”

