President of Colombia alleges that US has killed innocent fisherman
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the United States of killing an innocent civilian during a recent military strike in the Caribbean, an operation that US President Donald Trump described as targeting a drug-smuggling vessel.
The US military has reportedly destroyed multiple boats in the region since September, part of Washington’s expanded campaign to eliminate what Trump has labeled “narcoterrorists” involved in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.
Petro claimed that a Colombian national, described as a “lifelong fisherman,” was killed on September 16. “US government officials have committed murder and violated our sovereignty in our territorial waters. Fisherman Alejandro Carranza had no ties to drug traffickers and his daily activity was fishing,” Petro wrote on X.
He further stated that the man’s vessel had experienced an engine malfunction and sent out a distress signal before being struck. “We are waiting for an explanation from the US government,” Petro added.
The Colombian president and Trump have long had a tense relationship. Petro has repeatedly accused the US leader of human rights abuses, particularly regarding his policies against illegal migration. Their dispute escalated last month after Washington revoked Petro’s visa following his appeal for US soldiers to refuse Trump’s commands.
In a statement released Saturday, Trump said that one Colombian and one Ecuadorian detained from a “drug-carrying submarine” would be deported to their respective countries “for detention and prosecution.” He previously announced that the vessel had been destroyed, killing two of the four “known narcoterrorists” on board.
