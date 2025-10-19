403
Netanyahu Announces Intention to Pursue Another Term
(MENAFN) Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has announced his intention to seek another term in the November 2026 parliamentary election, reaffirming his grip on the country’s political future.
Netanyahu’s recent leadership has been marked by intense debate over his controversial judicial reforms, the ongoing Hamas hostage crisis, and the escalating war in Gaza—issues that have drawn both fierce criticism and staunch support.
In an interview with Israeli media on Saturday, Netanyahu confirmed his plans to run again, expressing confidence in his victory.
The divisive right-wing Likud leader previously served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021, before returning to power in December 2022 after the collapse of the ruling coalition.
Netanyahu declared that he is “the only person capable of keeping Israel safe” and highlighted his close relationship with former US President Donald Trump. His tenure has been marked by a tough stance against Hamas and a 12-day air campaign targeting Iran in June.
Currently, Netanyahu faces trial in three corruption cases, all of which he denies. His efforts to curb the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court have sparked widespread protests.
A recent poll conducted by Israeli media shows Likud would secure 72 seats if elections were held today, maintaining its position as the largest party in the Knesset. This surge in popularity follows an internationally mediated ceasefire with Hamas and the release of remaining hostages.
