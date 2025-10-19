Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mass Shooting Leaves Seven Men Dead in South Africa's Cape Town

2025-10-19 02:30:09
(MENAFN) Seven men lost their lives in a mass shooting Friday night in Cape Town, Western Cape Province, South Africa, authorities confirmed. The deadly incident took place on Road R53 in Philippi East, a suburb within the Cape Flats region.

The victims, all males between 20 and 30 years old, were killed in what officials described as a "senseless act of violence."

According to a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement released Saturday morning, police in the Western Cape have initiated an extensive manhunt to track down those responsible.

"Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are pursuing every available lead to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brutal attack," the statement said.

The police management condemned the violence and assured the public that the investigation is a top priority. "The Western Cape police management has strongly condemned this senseless act of violence and confirmed that the investigation has been prioritized to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice," the release added.

Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile voiced alarm over the rising violence and urged local communities to assist the authorities. "Community cooperation is crucial to bringing those responsible to book and restoring safety to our neighborhoods," Patekile emphasized.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

