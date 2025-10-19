Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anti-Trump protests get organized across US

2025-10-19 02:38:24
(MENAFN) Mass demonstrations swept across the United States on Saturday as tens of thousands gathered under the slogan “No Kings” to denounce President Donald Trump’s leadership and policies.

Large rallies took place in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in New York’s Times Square, and in major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin. According to reports, organizers had planned more than 2,700 events across all 50 states.

Participants waved banners reading “No kings, no oligarchs” and “I pledge allegiance to no king,” accusing Trump of concentrating power and condemning his immigration policies, including the use of the National Guard in several cities under the justification of crime prevention.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty,” organizers stated on the ‘No Kings’ campaign website.

Speaking to crowds in Washington, DC, Senator Bernie Sanders said demonstrators had gathered to “defend our democracy and our freedoms.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries voiced support for the rallies, telling television reporters that “peaceful expression of dissent is entirely consistent with the American way.”

Republican leaders, however, criticized the movement, claiming it was fueled by extremist factions. “We call it the ‘hate America’ rally that will happen Saturday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson remarked earlier in the week. “I bet you’ll see Hamas supporters, I bet you’ll see antifa types, I bet you’ll see the Marxists on full display.”

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, telling media outlets that “the Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

