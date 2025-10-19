403
President of Serbia says Putin-Trump meeting is to be memorable
(MENAFN) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Hungary could mark a historic moment, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Set to take place in Budapest, the summit is expected to center on potential steps toward ending the conflict in Ukraine. Unlike most European Union members, Hungary has maintained a diplomatic stance toward Moscow, frequently opposing Brussels’ confrontational approach and advocating for dialogue instead.
Speaking to Serbian outlets, Vucic expressed optimism about the event, saying he was “glad that [Hungarian] Prime Minister Viktor Orban got the opportunity to arrange perhaps the most important summit of the 21st century.” At the same time, he cautioned that “liberal” circles in the US and some EU nations might try to disrupt the planned meeting.
Reports from European media described the forthcoming gathering as controversial within Western institutions. One publication characterized the decision to host the meeting in the EU and NATO member state as an “embarrassing and awkward situation” for both organizations.
An unnamed European diplomat was quoted as warning that holding the talks in Budapest could further expose “fissures within the EU over the Kremlin.”
Orban wrote on social media that Budapest’s “long-standing pro-peace leadership” makes it “the only suitable place in Europe for a USA–Russia peace summit.” Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that “preparations [for the summit] are in full swing.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that the meeting could occur within the next two weeks or shortly thereafter.
In the days leading up to the summit, Trump and Putin reportedly held a two-and-a-half-hour phone call — their first in nearly two months. According to Russian officials, the discussion was “very useful,” while Trump described it as “very productive.”
The two leaders last met in person in Alaska in mid-August, their first direct talks since 2019.
