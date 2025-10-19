Attack On MP Raises Serious Questions About Mamata Banerjee's Intentions: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack on its MP Raju Bista's convoy, accusing the state government of disturbing peace in North Bengal.

The BJP's IT cell chief and central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, in a post on X, said the repeated attacks on BJP MPs reflect the growing fear of the ruling Trinamool Congress over its impending defeat in the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls.

"After the attack on Tribal MP Khagen Murmu in Jalpaiguri, BJP MP Raju Bista's convoy was targeted today in Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari, Darjeeling. Though the attack narrowly missed the MP's vehicle and hit the car behind, its timing - coming right after the announcement of an interlocutor for the region - raises serious questions about Mamata Banerjee's intentions," said Malviya.

On Saturday evening, BJP MP Raju Bista's convoy was attacked by miscreants in the Sukhia Pokhari area in Darjeeling district while returning from Rimbik after undertaking relief work.

Reacting to the attack, Malviya said the Mamata Banerjee government has neglected the North Bengal region and treated the people there unfairly.

"It is clear she wants to disrupt peace in North Bengal, a region her administration has consistently neglected and treated unfairly. The repeated attacks on BJP MPs reflect Mamata Banerjee's growing fear and paranoia over her party's impending defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections."

The incident comes weeks after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by miscreants in Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata area.

Murmu and Ghosh faced protests when they went to provide relief to the flood-affected area in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. Some miscreants attacked the BJP leaders with sticks and stones. Their cars were vandalised.

Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face. Both leaders were later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the injured BJP MP at the hospital. A total of six persons were arrested in connection with the attack on Khagen Murmu.