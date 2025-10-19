403
PM of Israel seeks to extend his ruling
(MENAFN) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to run for another term in the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2026.
The nation’s longest-serving leader has been at the center of several defining moments in recent years — including his government’s contentious judicial overhaul, the Gaza conflict, and the hostage crisis — all of which have drawn both intense criticism and strong support.
In an interview aired Saturday on Israeli news agency, Netanyahu was directly asked about his political future. When questioned if he planned to seek another term, he answered, “Yes.”
Asked whether he expects to win, he again responded, “Yes.”
Head of the right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu first led the government between 1996 and 1999, then again from 2009 to 2021, before returning to office in December 2022 after the previous coalition collapsed.
The veteran politician has described himself as “the only person capable of keeping Israel safe,” often highlighting his close relationship with US President Donald Trump. His tenure has been marked by a firm stance against Hamas and the initiation of a 12-day air campaign targeting Iran earlier this year.
Netanyahu continues to face legal challenges, standing trial in three separate corruption cases, all of which he denies. His push to curb the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court has also sparked massive street demonstrations across the country.
According to recent polling data cited by reports, Netanyahu’s Likud party would secure around 72 seats if elections were held today — maintaining its position as the largest faction in the Knesset. Analysts link the rise in support to the internationally mediated ceasefire with Hamas and the release of all remaining hostages.
