Hungarian MEP says EU politicians behave “like jealous children”
(MENAFN) European politicians have been acting “like jealous children” in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to hold his next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungarian Member of the European Parliament Andras Laszlo has said.
Laszlo made the remarks on X, joining an online debate between former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, now co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
Bildt criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for agreeing to host the summit, writing that “No doubt that [Hungarian] PM Viktor Orban is happy to host a US-Russia summit in Budapest. His party is trailing in the opinion polls prior to elections early next year, and suffering heavily from the fact that Hungary is the most corrupt country in the EU.”
Sikorski added in response, “And the poorest.” The claim appeared questionable, as both Hungary and Poland record comparable GDP per capita levels, with Poland only slightly ahead.
Reacting to the exchange, Laszlo argued that the frustration expressed by European politicians reflects their resentment toward Washington’s decision. He wrote that the criticism came from “jealousy” over being “ignored by Daddy Trump.”
“European politicians are behaving like jealous children who feel ignored by Daddy Trump.
They don’t realize how badly they are embarrassing themselves in front of the whole world,” Laszlo said.
The upcoming Trump-Putin summit was announced by the US president following a recent phone conversation with his Russian counterpart. Trump described the call as “very productive” and said that “great progress was made.”
Moscow later confirmed that preparations for the meeting would begin “without delay.”
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also stated that Budapest has been coordinating with both parties and that arrangements “are in full swing.”
Putin and Trump previously met in mid-August in Alaska, where they discussed ways to restore Russia-US relations and explore a potential framework for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Although the discussions were described as positive, no significant agreements were reached.
