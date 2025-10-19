NGT Intervenes into Unscientific Dumping of Municipal Waste in Pulwama

New Delhi- In a significant order passed by National Green Tribunal -NGT recently, a petition on unscientific dumping of Municipal Solid Waste -MSW by Municipal Council Pulwama near Newa village in the Karewa land surrounded by apple and almond orchards was disposed of on the very first day of the case hearing.

The Principal bench of Justice Prakash Srivastava and Dr A Shenthil Veil ( Expert Member) asked the petitioner Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat to approach CEO Municipal Council Pulwama with a detailed representation and if the grievance was found to be true the Municipal Solid Waste- MSW be cleared within 3 months around the site.

The NGT's order further gave direction to the J&K Pollution Control Committee-JKPCC to conduct an inspection of the site after 3 months and ascertain whether the remedial action was taken or not by the Municipal Council Pulwama. The tribunal also said that if violations continued even after the 3 months the JKPCC can impose penalty on MC Pulwama by way of Environmental Compensation.

“If the violation is found to be continuing, appropriate action for imposition of environmental compensation will be initiated by respondent number 2 ( JKPCC)” reads the NGT's order

Pertinently the MC Pulwama was dumping its municipal solid waste near Dangerpora locality of the town for many years and when this place got choked the municipal vehicles started dumping the waste in Newa village located around 5 kms of the town.

“The area which has been chosen is Karewa land which is surrounded by apple, plum and almond orchards. The MC Pulwama is openly violating MSW Rules 2016 by bringing waste in mixed form to the site. Moreover the waste is being buried under the soil and during evening the waste is burnt as well which is all illegal. We have its clear photos and videos that were produced before Hon'ble NGT. This site can't be developed even as a sanitary landfill site due to its location on an elevated land surface.” said Advocate Saurabh Sharma, counsel for the petitioner Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat