FM says Turkey is ready to be real guarantor for two-state solution
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that his country is willing to take on the role of a de facto guarantor if a two-state resolution for Palestine is successfully implemented.
In a televised interview, Fidan explained that Türkiye has consistently served as a mediator in efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza, leveraging its longstanding ties and commitment to the Palestinian cause to promote peace.
“If an agreement acceptable to the Palestinians is reached, we are ready to do our part," he said. "Should a two-state solution be realized, Türkiye is prepared to take on the responsibility of a de facto guarantor.”
Fidan underscored that expecting “full trust” in Israel is unrealistic, stressing instead that the global community must apply consistent pressure to ensure accountability and adherence to any peace framework.
According to reports, he revealed that an “early task force” has already been established to deal with logistical and operational matters during the ceasefire phase in Gaza, such as the exchange of hostages and the repatriation of bodies. The group’s mandate, he added, focuses on sustaining communication and coordination on the ground.
Discussions are also continuing regarding three institutional mechanisms outlined in US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire initiative for Gaza — a task force, peace council, and stabilization force — though their composition and authority remain under negotiation.
Fidan noted that Türkiye’s coordination between its defense and intelligence sectors illustrates its readiness to assume greater responsibilities once peace is secured.
“If a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is implemented, and Palestinians gain a sovereign and equal state, we are ready to act as a guarantor,” he stated. “This is a major commitment, one not every state can undertake.”
Reports said a high-level summit took place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, bringing together US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and over 20 other world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to formalize the Gaza ceasefire.
Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani jointly signed an agreement supporting the truce and reaffirming their commitment to achieving lasting peace in Gaza.
