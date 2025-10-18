Secretary-General Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Attends Qatar-Germany Cooperation Symposium

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi participated in the symposium "Building Bridges: Qatar and Germany in Dialogue for Tolerance, Peace, and Solidarity," held at the Arab Culture House (Divan) of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The symposium was attended by Michael Müller, a member of the German Parliament and former Mayor of Berlin, and a group of intellectuals, professors, and those interested in the dialogue of civilizations from both Qatar and Germany.

In a speech during the event, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations said that the State of Qatar regards dialogue among civilizations as an indispensable mechanism for building bridges of communication between societies and peoples, getting to know each other, promoting mutual respect, and achieving international stability and peace.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of this symposium, which focuses on building bridges of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, promoting the values of coexistence and human solidarity, and spreading a culture of peace and non-violence - especially since both countries contribute, through national and international humanitarian institutions, to supporting the efforts of the international community in the field of human development and in consolidating stability in countries emerging from conflicts and wars

On the sidelines of the symposium, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Qatar Global Award for Dialogue Among Civilizations 2025-2026, under the title: The role of youth in achieving civilizational advancement and promoting human communication. It is in cooperation with the ICESCO Chair in Alliance of Civilizations at the Qatar University's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

