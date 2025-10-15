Indigenous Knowledge Systems Can Be Useful Tools In The G20's Climate Change Kit

MENAFN - The Conversation) Indigenous knowledge systems are bodies of knowledge that were developed and used by local communities for centuries. They shape how people understand their environment, solve problems, and live sustainably. Bennet Siyabonga Madonsela, environmental scientist and Indigenous knowledge systems researcher , explains how these systems can help the world adapt to climate change, and what South Africa, as 2025 president of the G20 group of most powerful economies, should do to promote them.

What are Indigenous knowledge systems?

Indigenous knowledge systems are sets of knowledge that were developed long ago and passed down through the generations in various ways, including through stories, myths, songs, proverbs, rituals, drama and dances.

The“Indigenous” aspect signifies the deep cultural, historical and spiritual ties that custodians have with the environment.

The“knowledge” aspect signifies the understanding, skills, beliefs, values and wisdom of those who passed down this knowledge.

The“systems” aspect is about the knowledge being structured, interconnected and purposeful, so that it achieves a desired outcome.

Indigenous knowledge systems cover many types of knowledge. Solid waste management , farming, climate change, agriculture, water management, land management and traditional medicine are just a few areas where large bodies of knowledge exist.

Different types of Indigenous knowledge come together as a system that guides everyday life. For example, South African communities still use Indigenous knowledge in initiation schools. These are places where young men learn cultural, spiritual and social lessons as they prepare for adulthood. Similarly, traditional healers draw upon Indigenous knowledge systems to treat and heal the sick. In this way, they preserve holistic health practices within their communities.

For many years, these knowledge systems were not respected because they were seen as inferior to western knowledge. But they could not be eradicated. They endured despite colonial influence.

How are Indigenous knowledge systems relevant today?

Indigenous knowledge systems support care for the environment, sustainable land use, and ways of adapting to climate change. They've always been designed and practised around sustaining livelihoods and protecting ecosystems so that they can continue to function for future generations.

But the dawn of globalisation prompted many Indigenous communities to adopt Eurocentric approaches to resource management. For example, during colonial and apartheid times, South Africa used a water management system based on European laws which ignored Indigenous African systems of water management, which were communally based and spiritually grounded.

Once Eurocentric water management began, people thought of water as a resource owned by the government or by private individuals. As a result, Indigenous management systems collapsed, causing water to be overused and polluted in the absence of spiritual management system such as taboos. Indigenous people neglected their own knowledge systems around how to preserve water and protect water quality.

Indigenous knowledge was also dismissed as primitive or static for a long time.

However, Indigenous knowledge systems have shown that they are resilient and adaptable. For example, as the climate heats up, communities using these systems have greater environmental security than others. In water conservation, regarding water as sacred , with cultural taboos restricting harmful practices near rivers and wells, helps preserve water quality. These spiritual and communal norms encourage a sense of collective ownership over water – and this strengthens sustainable management of water.

Another example is in agriculture. Indigenous knowledge allows communities to grow crops and become food secure without needing to depend much on external technologies like chemical fertilisers. Indigenous practices such as fallowing , multiple cropping and mulching are methods that are being revived today. They preserve soil fertility, conserve biodiversity and reduce risks linked to pests and climate variability.

Indigenous farmers have a detailed understanding of soil types and fertility and can therefore cultivate land in line with its natural potential. Relying on organic fertilisers and natural pest control rather than synthetic chemicals protects the land from degrading. This maintains long-term soil health so that the land can produce more crops.

By embedding cultural values of respect and care for natural resources, indigenous knowledge systems allow communities to take on the role of long-term stewards over ecosystems.

These practices also build resilience to climate change. They help communities cope with droughts, floods, pests and shifting climate patterns. Indigenous knowledge systems are a foundation for climate change adaptation strategies.

How should the South African G20 presidency promote indigenous knowledge systems?

South Africa is this year's president of the G20. This is the group of 19 of the world's largest economies, the European Union and African Union. The G20's research and innovation group aims to include Indigenous knowledge systems in science, technology and innovation. A platform to store Indigenous knowledge is also on the cards . The G20's chief agricultural scientists have also suggested that Indigenous knowledge must be included in government policies.

The South African G20 presidency should seize this opportunity to make sure that indigenous knowledge systems are protected and scaled up.

As G20 president, South Africa has already said that digital technologies must be used to promote Indigenous knowledge systems. The G20 countries could create portals to store knowledge that has sustained communities for generations. These portals could also share best practices and locally adapted solutions.

Indigenous methods for predicting the weather, managing soil and conserving water could be combined with scientific data to improve climate adaptation.

How can Africa embed Indigenous knowledge systems in innovation?

There is no need to erode the Eurocentric ways of doing things. Knowledge systems can co-exist and complement one another, especially in a globalised world.

However, African governments and policymakers must embed Indigenous knowledge systems into their national development plans . These systems must also be included in curricula and postgraduate training. This is important if countries are to achieve sustainable development.