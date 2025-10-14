403
Zelensky to hold talks with Trump in Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, October 17, to discuss a series of proposed steps aimed at achieving peace, according to reports.
In a Telegram post, Zelensky outlined that his delegation, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and other diplomatic representatives, has already departed for the United States to hold multiple meetings ahead of the presidential talks.
“I think we will discuss the sequence of the steps I want to suggest. I am grateful to President Trump for our dialogue and support,” Zelensky wrote.
The Ukrainian leader also highlighted that discussions will extend beyond the White House meeting, encompassing sessions with arms manufacturers and potential engagements with senators, congressmen, and energy companies. “This is necessary - this was a suggestion from President Trump - and I will meet with companies, because now there are needs resulting from attacks of different formats, not even those Russia has already carried out. We need to prepare in any case. Therefore, this will be useful,” he added.
Zelensky indicated that key topics during his visit will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and providing long-range capabilities to increase pressure on Russia toward a peaceful resolution.
