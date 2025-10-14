403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media states US is considering assassinating Maduro
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly weighing the possibility of targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for assassination, following internal discussions about labeling him a terrorist and drug trafficker, according to reports citing informed officials.
In recent weeks, US forces have carried out operations near Venezuela’s coastline, striking what they described as “drug boats” and killing more than twenty people. Washington has simultaneously increased its military presence in the region while accusing Maduro of collaborating with international narcotics networks — allegations the Venezuelan government has dismissed as false. Caracas has in turn accused Washington of attempting to overthrow Maduro’s administration, claims that US officials continue to deny.
While the White House has avoided making public statements about regime change in Venezuela, reports suggest that President Donald Trump remains determined to see Maduro removed from power and could use anti-drug operations as justification for doing so.
“Would everyone like Maduro to go? Yes,” an unnamed official from the Trump administration said.
The same official added that Trump has “many plans” for acting against Venezuela, including the possibility of launching strikes on what the US considers cartel-linked targets inside the country. However, he noted that no directive had yet been issued to personally target Maduro.
Another source familiar with the internal talks suggested that such an order might be possible if the Venezuelan leader is officially labeled a drug trafficker and terrorist by Washington, adding, “Don’t we go after indicted narco traffickers and terrorists all the time?”
Despite these discussions, one administration insider indicated that the US might achieve its objectives without resorting to lethal measures, emphasizing economic and diplomatic coercion instead. “We are going to put a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He is weak. It is quite possible that he will fall from this pressure alone without us having to do anything,” the official said.
In recent weeks, US forces have carried out operations near Venezuela’s coastline, striking what they described as “drug boats” and killing more than twenty people. Washington has simultaneously increased its military presence in the region while accusing Maduro of collaborating with international narcotics networks — allegations the Venezuelan government has dismissed as false. Caracas has in turn accused Washington of attempting to overthrow Maduro’s administration, claims that US officials continue to deny.
While the White House has avoided making public statements about regime change in Venezuela, reports suggest that President Donald Trump remains determined to see Maduro removed from power and could use anti-drug operations as justification for doing so.
“Would everyone like Maduro to go? Yes,” an unnamed official from the Trump administration said.
The same official added that Trump has “many plans” for acting against Venezuela, including the possibility of launching strikes on what the US considers cartel-linked targets inside the country. However, he noted that no directive had yet been issued to personally target Maduro.
Another source familiar with the internal talks suggested that such an order might be possible if the Venezuelan leader is officially labeled a drug trafficker and terrorist by Washington, adding, “Don’t we go after indicted narco traffickers and terrorists all the time?”
Despite these discussions, one administration insider indicated that the US might achieve its objectives without resorting to lethal measures, emphasizing economic and diplomatic coercion instead. “We are going to put a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He is weak. It is quite possible that he will fall from this pressure alone without us having to do anything,” the official said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment