Asia bloc chief praises Russia for fostering “constructive dialogue”
(MENAFN) Russia has consistently acted as a proponent of “constructive dialogue” on the global stage, Nasser Al-Motairi, secretary-general of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), stated in an interview.
Speaking on Sunday, Al-Motairi emphasized that Moscow has historically “played an important role in promoting the principles of constructive dialogue and also inclusive cooperation.” He added that Russia is a driving force behind “multilateralism.”
Acknowledging existing “political tensions” and disparities in economic and educational development among Asian nations, the ACD chief highlighted the organization’s commitment to using diplomacy as “a tool of building bridges between nations” and fostering “mutual understanding, respect of cultural diversity.”
Al-Motairi said the ultimate aim of the ACD is to amplify the global influence of Asian countries. To achieve this, the organization plans to strengthen partnerships with other major regional blocs, including BRICS. He noted that many global challenges “individual countries cannot overcome… alone.”
During his official visit to Moscow, Al-Motairi attended the Second International Symposium, which convened over 7,000 experts from the SCO and BRICS countries, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the US to explore collaborative solutions for the future.
The ACD head also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where they discussed a “broad range of promising areas of economic and humanitarian cooperation,” according to a ministry statement.
