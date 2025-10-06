Russian Army Loses 1,090 Soldiers And One Air Defense System In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,235 (+5) tanks, 23,313 (+14) armored combat vehicles, 33,464 (+18) artillery systems, 1,516 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 427 (+0), helicopters – 346 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 67,226 (+363), cruise missiles – 3,841 (+38), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 63,496 (+63), special equipment – 3,971 (+0).
The data is being verified.Read also: Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Elektrodetal plant in Russia's Bryansk region
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, as of 22:00, there were 192 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
