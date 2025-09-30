Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toxic Gas Leak Claims Five Lives at Chinese Factory

2025-09-30 01:39:12
(MENAFN) Five people lost their lives, and three others were injured following a hazardous gas leak at a factory restroom in Hebi, located in central China's Henan Province, local authorities confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday at Hexin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., situated in Shancheng District. Investigators believe a sulfuric-acid storage tank leaked, causing the acid to flow into the plant's storm-water system and eventually reach a septic tank. There, a chemical reaction produced hydrogen-sulfide gas, which led to the deadly exposure.

As of Tuesday, one of the injured individuals remains in serious but stable condition, while the other two victims sustained minor injuries, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

In response to the incident, operations at the plant have been suspended, and all workers have been evacuated. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the leak.

