Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Malaysia Sign Defense Industrial Cooperation Deal

Qatar, Malaysia Sign Defense Industrial Cooperation Deal


2025-09-30 03:02:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Minister of Defence of Malaysia H E Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his accompanying delegation during his official visit to Qatar.

The two ministers signed several agreements between the Qatari and Malaysian Ministries of Defense, as well as a deal in the field of technology, information exchange, and the development of domestic industrial capabilities between Barzan Holdings and Ingress Corporation Berhad of Malaysia.

On the Qatari side, the agreement was signed by CEO of Barzan Holdings Mohammed Badr Al Sada, while Managing Director of Ingress Corporation Berhad, Mohd Sirajuddean Ab Rahim signed on behalf of the Malaysian side.

Attending the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, H E Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and Chief of Defence Forces of Malaysia, H E General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, along with several high-ranking officers from both sides.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs also hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of HE Minister of Defence of Malaysia and his accompanying delegation.

MENAFN30092025000063011010ID1110128452

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search