Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper

Synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance has published an updated whitepaper including details of its upcoming $FF governance token. The paper also details Falcon's roadmap in 2026 that includes plans to develop an RWA engine for tokenizing institutional assets.

The $FF token has been designed to complement the existing USDf and sUSDf synthetic dollars that power Falcon's crypto-collateralized stablecoin issuance protocol. $FF has a fixed supply of 10B, 2.34B of which will be issued in a token generation event (TGE). $FF holders will be able to vote on protocol upgrades and stake the token to earn rewards and other benefits.

The revised Falcon Finance whitepaper provides full tokenomics for $FF, which includes 35% being allocated to ecosystem growth and 32.2% earmarked for Foundation. The remaining quota will be assigned to team and contributors (20%), community airdrops and launchpad sale (8.3%), and 4.5% to other investors.

The 8.3% allocated to the Falcon Finance community has been designed to to reward early supporters and long-term users. This includes those who've participated in the Falcon Miles Program, Buidlpad community sale, and Kaito Yap2Fly campaign.

The whitepaper explains:“FF operates as a core economic instrument within the Falcon Finance ecosystem. Token holders who stake FF are entitled to preferential economic terms, including improved capital efficiency when minting USDf, reduced haircut ratios, and lower swap fees. Staking also offers opportunities for yield enhancement, such as increased returns on USDf and sUSDf staking, thereby incentivizing longer-term participation.”

Falcon Finance has declared its intention to expand its fiat rails in key global regions during Q4 as well as launching gold redemption in UAE and integrating tokenized T-bills and RWAs. Then, in 2026, Falcon will develop its RWA engine, enabling assets such as corporate bonds, treasuries, and private credit to be tokenized. The expansion of Falcon's protocol will provide new opportunities for yield that will flow to sUSDf and $FF stakers.

The release of $FF will grant Falcon Finance a dual token system in which USDf/sUSDf supply a stable unit of account and enable yield generation, while $FF serves to decentralize the protocol and implement community-based voting. Its release will provide a solid foundation for further growth and expansion of Falcon's protocol as part of its new roadmap.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: falcon.finance .