Umrah Pilgrims From UAE Urged To Pre-Book Hotels, Transport As Saudi Tightens Rules

Umrah operators in the UAE are urging pilgrims to pre-book their transport and accommodation when applying for visas, as Saudi authorities tighten measures to regulate pilgrim movement.

Aggregators stated that the reminder comes amid stricter checks at Jeddah and Madinah airports, where officials are ensuring that pilgrims arrive with an Umrah visa , confirmed hotel bookings, and licensed transport.

Shihab Parwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism told Khaleej Times that the new rules require pilgrims to arrange transport and accommodation at the time of their visa application.

“So, if you plan to perform Umrah now, you must apply for the visa and have your transportation to the holy cities and sites, as well as your accommodation, pre-booked,” said Shihab.

“If you are traveling to Makkah via Jeddah, security will verify your bookings," he added, noting that while pilgrims may still be allowed to travel without them, the Umrah aggregator could face fines or even system blockages.

Authorities have linked these requirements to Saudi Arabia's ongoing campaign to curb illegal taxi services operating around airports and pilgrimage routes. Only prepaid taxis booked through the official portal or tickets on the Haramain Express high-speed rail are being accepted as valid transportation.

“The pre-booking of transportation can be either taxis or the speed rail Haramain Express. Similarly, pre-bookings should be done even at Madinah,” said Shihab.

Streamlining pilgrim travel

Travel companies noted that the new rules aim to streamline pilgrim travel and ensure that operators comply with the law. While individual pilgrims will not be penalised, aggregators risk financial fines and operational restrictions if their clients arrive without confirmed bookings.

Qaiser Mahmood of ASAA Tourism in Abu Hail highlighted that the process has been integrated into Saudi Arabia's digital platforms.“When applying for an Umrah visa, you must include hotel and transportation arrangements in the system called 'Masar,' which can also be accessed via the 'Nusuk App.' Hotels must be registered with the Hajj and Umrah authorities, and taxis must be booked through the Nusuk-approved portal,” Mahmood explained.

He also cautioned against attempting to perform Umrah on a tourist visa, warning that pilgrims without a proper Umrah visa risk being stopped and denied access to key religious sites. "You will not be permitted entry to Riyaz ul Jannah on a tourist visa,” he added.

Currently, the cost of an Umrah visa starts at Dh750, though it varies by nationality. Mahmood noted that transport and hotel booking requirements are now integrated into the visa application process, ensuring that all pilgrims enter the Kingdom with complete arrangements in place.

For UAE residents planning to travel, operators strongly recommend securing all bookings - including flights, hotels, and transport - when submitting the visa application to avoid delays or complications.