Awqaf Ministry, Islamic Fiqh Academy Sign Cooperation Mou

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic affairs with the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), an affiliate of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), yesterday, at the Ministry's headquarters. The aim is to enhance cooperation in shared fields and strengthen ties to address contemporary issues.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and H E Prof. Dr. Koutoub Mustapha Sano, Secretary-General of IIFA.

The MoU, which takes effect immediately and is valid for three years with automatic renewal, seeks to achieve several strategic objectives. It focuses on promoting Islamic knowledge and culture while preserving Islamic heritage, by identifying key intellectual, social, economic, and scientific challenges, providing Sharia-based opinions, and offering appropriate solutions.



It also provides for the organisation of joint scientific events such as seminars, conferences, and discussion forums to study contemporary issues and emerging challenges.

In addition, the MoU aims to achieve intellectual convergence and knowledge integration among scholars of recognized Islamic schools of jurisprudence and experts in humanities and natural sciences. It also calls for the exchange of knowledge resources, educational materials, publications, and research outputs produced by both parties. Moreover, the agreement seeks to expand the representation and participation in conferences and seminars that are held in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani emphasised that the MoU represents an important and practical step in the Ministry's mission to promote Islamic culture, preserve heritage, and spread religious awareness within society. He stressed that the International Islamic Fiqh Academy is a strategic partner with deep scholarly and jurisprudential expertise, aligning with the Ministry's international cooperation strategy. He added that this cooperation will positively contribute to spreading Islamic knowledge and culture, particularly through experience-sharing, publication exchange, and joint scientific activities, which will benefit Qatari society and the wider Islamic world.

H E Prof. Dr. Koutoub Mustapha Sano stated that the signing of this MoU is a culmination of the strong brotherly ties and ongoing collaboration between the International Islamic Fiqh Academy and Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. He noted that the primary goal is to achieve intellectual convergence and knowledge integration between the Ummah's scholars and specialists in Islamic sciences. He highlighted that this partnership will deepen joint efforts in addressing intellectual challenges and providing sound Sharia-based guidance.