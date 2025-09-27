Russia Fails To Win Back Seat On ICAO Governing Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuter reported this.

a Russian representative immediately called for a“a repeat round of voting,” which the Assembly did not support. A representative of Russia's Transport Ministry declined to comment to Reuters on ICAO's decision.

After the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia lost its seat in Part I of ICAO's governing body, which includes China, Brazil, the U.S., and Australia as“states of chief importance in air transport.”

Additionally, Russia is facing condemnation from the Council for interfering with navigation signals (GNSS and GPS). Moscow denies these accusations.

ICAO sets global civil aviation safety standards, and the governing Council plays a key role in this process.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba stated on Telegra that ICAO's decision further isolates Russia within international organizations.

“Throughout the week, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories team, together with Ukraine's Embassy in Canada, held dozens of meetings with state delegations. Along with partners from the EU, the UK, and the U.S., we urged colleagues to support aviation safety rather than the aggressor. This time, Russia fell six votes short of returning to either Part I or Part II,” Kuleba wrote.

He explained that this decision is“a clear signal” that a country violating the Chicago Convention, flying uncertified aircraft, interfering with GPS, and posing a direct threat to flight safety cannot take part in steering international aviation.

“Secondly, it continues Russia's isolation in international organizations. In aviation, it loses any trust and the ability to dictate rules. Thirdly, it recognizes that Ukraine and our partners have been the driving force behind this process,” Kuleba noted.

Ukraine calls onto increase pressure on Russia

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called ICAO's decision on Russia“a positive development.”

“Good news from Montréal, where the 42nd ICAO Assembly takes place. Russia failed to get elected to both groups 1 and 2 of the ICAO Council. This is a welcome development - a state that wages full-scale aggression, disregards aviation safety, and the Chicago Convention cannot shape the future of global civil aviation,” he wrote on .

Sybiha added that the work of ICAO's 42nd Assembly strengthens global aviation safety, upholds a rules-based order, and holds the aggressor accountable.

As reported, on September 24 the Ukrainian delegation attending ICAO's 42nd Assembly called on participants to increase pressure on Russia.